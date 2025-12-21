Welcome to Widelands.org

More

Widelands.org

Widelands is a free, open source real-time strategy game with singleplayer campaigns and a multiplayer mode. The game was inspired by Settlers II™ (© Bluebyte) but has significantly more variety and depth to it. Still, it is easy to get started through playable tutorials. For more information read the full description and look at some screenshots. Or you can download the latest release and just try it out for yourself. This website is the home of the Widelands community. You are invited to visit the forums: discuss strategies, find partners for multiplayer games, help with translations, voice your opinion on graphics, music and much more. Widelands is currently (and will always be) under development - you can get a feel for what is worked on by looking at the changelog. Everybody is invited to help out too - we need 2D and 3D artists, sound effect creators, composers, map makers, translators, test players, web programmers and C++ coders. All skill levels are welcome - just start working on something or ask in the forums for pointers.

News

Blocking AI-Generated Content The Widelands Development Team is drafting a resolution to reject AI-generated content contributions (code, graphics, music, and others) to the Widelands source code and repositories. We hold that AI-generated content generally stands on dubious ethical and legal grounds, as it violates the copyright of creators whose work was scraped for the AI's training data set without their permission and without due attribution. Also, we find that it is frequently of low overall quality and/or is overly generic and fails to embrace requirements specific to Widelands. Pull requests that have been generated by AI may in the future be closed without review. Widelands is created by people, for people. The change does not impact add-on uploads, which are each add-on author’s own responsibility, although such add-ons may be moderated more critically by the add-on server maintainers.

Translations are also not in the scope of this policy, and every language team can define its own policy with regard to machine translation. The policy is still open to discussion here until Tuesday, February 24th, 2026. 0 comments Posted by Nordfriese on