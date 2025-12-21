Welcome to Widelands.org
Widelands is a free, open source real-time strategy game with singleplayer campaigns and a multiplayer mode. The game was inspired by Settlers II™ (© Bluebyte) but has significantly more variety and depth to it. Still, it is easy to get started through playable tutorials.
For more information read the full description and look at some screenshots. Or you can download the latest release and just try it out for yourself.
This website is the home of the Widelands community. You are invited to visit the forums: discuss strategies, find partners for multiplayer games, help with translations, voice your opinion on graphics, music and much more.
Widelands is currently (and will always be) under development - you can get a feel for what is worked on by looking at the changelog. Everybody is invited to help out too - we need 2D and 3D artists, sound effect creators, composers, map makers, translators, test players, web programmers and C++ coders. All skill levels are welcome - just start working on something or ask in the forums for pointers.
Blocking AI-Generated Content
The Widelands Development Team is drafting a resolution to reject AI-generated content contributions (code, graphics, music, and others) to the Widelands source code and repositories.
We hold that AI-generated content generally stands on dubious ethical and legal grounds, as it violates the copyright of creators whose work was scraped for the AI's training data set without their permission and without due attribution. Also, we find that it is frequently of low overall quality and/or is overly generic and fails to embrace requirements specific to Widelands.
Pull requests that have been generated by AI may in the future be closed without review.
Widelands is created by people, for people.
The change does not impact add-on uploads, which are each add-on author’s own responsibility, although such add-ons may be moderated more critically by the add-on server maintainers.
Translations are also not in the scope of this policy, and every language team can define its own policy with regard to machine translation.
The policy is still open to discussion here until Tuesday, February 24th, 2026.
0 comments Posted by Nordfriese on Today 10:00 UTC+1.0
Urls for Feeds will change
The urls for the widelands feeds have changed. Old urls will still work but it is recommended to use the new urls in your feed-reader.
The new feed urls are:
- Recent news: https://widelands.org/feeds/news/
- Recent changes in wiki: https://widelands.org/feeds/wiki/
- Recent changes for a specific wiki article: https://widelands.org/feeds/wiki/artcle-name/
- Recent forum posts: https://widelands.org/feeds/forum/posts/
- Recent new topics: https://widelands.org/feeds/forum/topics/
- Recent latest posts for a specific topic: https://widelands.org/feeds/forum/posts/topic_id/
- Recent latest topics for a specific forum: https://widelands.org/feeds/forum/topics/topic_id/
In case of issues or questions please open a new topic in the forum Homepage
0 comments Posted by kaputtnik on 2026-02-01, 12:06 UTC+1.0
Widelands 1.3 Released
The Widelands Development Team is proud to announce the immediate availability of the stable release Widelands 1.3.
Windows installer Intel 64 bit · Intel 32 bit · ARM 64 bit
Mac packages (64 bit) MacOS ≥ 12.0 Intel · MacOS ≥ 12.0 ARM
Linux (64 bit) AppImage
Source code as .zip · .tar.gz
Checksums and signatures for all downloads
List of all downloads
Since the release of version 1.2, we implemented several hundreds of new features and bugfixes; for example, to name just a few of the highlights:
- Market trading
- Six new maps added and three old maps removed
- Economy districts
- Many improvements to the in-game Encyclopedia
- Download website maps as add-ons
- New visualisation modes in the editor
- Many new capabilities for add-on developers
Widelands 1.3 is translated completely into Czech, Dutch, German, Hungarian, and Low German, and the translations for 9 other languages are more than ⅔ complete.
Widelands is distributed for Windows (Intel 64-bit and 32-bit, as well as Arm), Mac OS X ≥ 12.0 (Arm and Intel), Linux (AppImage, 64 bit), and in source code. For Linux users, we also provide a Flatpak package and a Ubuntu PPA and try to make compiling as easy as possible, and most distributions will pick up Widelands 1.3 into their repositories very quickly. Both binary and source packages are available under the links above and from our Download page.
If you like what you see, have a look around this site. You may also want to check the forums and our IRC channel,
#widelands on LiberaChat, to arrange multiplayer games with other players.
We especially welcome every helping hand: Help us find bugs, translate the game, add new scenarios or features! If you want to get even more involved in the further development of Widelands, you can meet us on the forum at https://www.widelands.org/ or subscribe to widelands-public@lists.sf.net on http://lists.sourceforge.net/mailman/listinfo/widelands-public. Releases are also announced to widelands-announce@lists.sf.net (https://sourceforge.net/projects/widelands/lists/widelands-announce).
6 comments Posted by Nordfriese on 2025-12-21, 10:30 UTC+1.0